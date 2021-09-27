Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $533.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the period.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 194,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

