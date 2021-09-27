Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 756,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,713. The stock has a market cap of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.18. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.