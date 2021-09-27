ION Price Reaches $0.14 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $118.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 312.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00159422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00509305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,657,187 coins and its circulating supply is 13,757,187 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.