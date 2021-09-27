EUNO 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,745.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $2,745.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00800611 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,326,716,612 coins and its circulating supply is 6,326,717,267 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

