Liquity Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010905 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and $334,969.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00138942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.63 or 0.99711651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.02 or 0.06919641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00757709 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,522,308 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

