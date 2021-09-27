Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.43

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 45999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

