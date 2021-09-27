POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.27.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.