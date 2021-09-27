Synthetix Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00023494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $104.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.