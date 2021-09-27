$116.20 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $116.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $445.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

