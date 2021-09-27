Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $228.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,099. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

