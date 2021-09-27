El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $121.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $641.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

