Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $96.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00249478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00118486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00155330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.