Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0026 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,073.38 and $91.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00103640 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

