$238.55 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $238.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $241.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $216.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $938.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.10 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

MRTN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 280,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

