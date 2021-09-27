Neutrino Dollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00103884 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.