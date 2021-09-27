Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.48 ($38.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.34 and its 200-day moving average is €34.11.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.