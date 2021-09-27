FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.53 Million

Brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $403.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.65 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.06. 95,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,510. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

