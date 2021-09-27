Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.79. 1,869,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

