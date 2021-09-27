Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $93.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 399,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

