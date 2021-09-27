Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,635. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

