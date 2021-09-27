Zacks Investment Research Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$14.16 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

