Frontier Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and $23.69 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

