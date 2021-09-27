PlatON (LAT) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $6.87 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,790,909 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

