Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

FVRR traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

