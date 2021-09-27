Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BLPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,852. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.