Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

Shares of PLBY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 637,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

