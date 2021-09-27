Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $8.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.07. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $5.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $32.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $46.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $65.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,367.00. 32,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,270. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,380.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,493.45. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $437.01 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.