MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,447. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.