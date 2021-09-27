Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KELYA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 124,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,851. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

