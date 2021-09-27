The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Gap by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the second quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. 7,304,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The Gap has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

