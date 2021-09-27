Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.29.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.