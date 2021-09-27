CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $175.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

