Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,259. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.98%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

