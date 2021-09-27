Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $759,945.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

