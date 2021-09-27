Jack W. Schuler Buys 27,353 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 386,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.