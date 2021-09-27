Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 1,750 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 101,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

