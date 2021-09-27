The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.61. The company had a trading volume of 781,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.38. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.