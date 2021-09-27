ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,360,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.42. 215,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,202. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

