Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $155.15

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 722,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

