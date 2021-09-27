Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.35. 220,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.