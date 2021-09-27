Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. 178,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

