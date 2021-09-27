Manna (MANNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $625,332.95 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.55 or 0.99988729 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,162,083 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,987 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

