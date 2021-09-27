Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $160.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 1,494,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,672. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

