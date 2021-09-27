BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE ZRE traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.64. 36,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.49. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$18.72 and a 12-month high of C$27.37.

