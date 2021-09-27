Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

KMP.UN traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$21.51. 108,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,661. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

