Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

