Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
SA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 253,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,607.00 and a beta of 0.84.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
