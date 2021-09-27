Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 253,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,607.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

