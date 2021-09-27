Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price target (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$114.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.