PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 832,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,674,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

