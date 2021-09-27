Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Tops $440,637.61

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $440,637.61 and $2,144.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00015616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

